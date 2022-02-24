President Biden already sent U.S. troops and NATO allies near Ukraine in a show of support.

However, the president says he won’t send American forces directly into Ukraine or combat.

On Wednesday, Local 4 News spoke with two political science professors at Monmouth College.

They gave more insight on the political decisions facing President Biden, as well as what voters might think the country’s role in the world and this conflict should be.

Jessica Vivian, assistant visiting professor, ponders the future involvement of the country.

“What do the American people want to do? Do they want to remain engaged globally, or do they want to disengage?” said Vivian. “Are we still going to be the defenders of democracy?”

Andre Audette, assistant professor, thinks the crisis will have an impact on U.S. politics.

“This is going to change the way that our immediate political future might play out,” said Audette. “We’re in the midst of a Supreme Court nomination, we’re in the midst of the State of the Union that’s coming up and we also are preparing for the November elections, and so I think there will be some implications for that.”

The United States sent troops and fighter jets to eastern European countries, including Poland and Romania, in recent weeks.