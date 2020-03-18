Local priest suspended after being accused of sexual misconduct

Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant has been placed on administrative leave by the Diocese of Des Moines pending the outcome of an investigation into an allegation of sexual misconduct that occurred in the early 1990s.

Father Grant has been on the faculty of St. Ambrose University since 1994 and the sacramental minister to St. Andrew in Blue Grass since 2008. He has been suspended from both roles until the report is investigated and the process is concluded according to church law.

The complaint was first received by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s office in the fall of 2019. Law enforcement authorities in Scott, Polk, and Pottawatomie Counties were aware of the complaint. The Diocese of Des Moines first became aware of the allegation on February 27 and has been in contact with the Attorney General’s office as to what actions they will take.

Finding the allegation was creditable, Bishop Joensen of the Diocese of Des Moines directed the opening of a preliminary investigation, placed Father Grant on administrative leave and restricted his ministry on March 4.

The Diocese of Des Moines Allegation Review Committee, consisting of an attorney, retired teacher, psychologist, chief of police, judge, priest, and deacon, will review the evidence of the investigation and make a recommendation to Bishop Joensen about the appropriate course of action. This may include forwarding the case to the Vatican for review, canonical trial and appropriate penalty, which may result in removal from the priesthood.