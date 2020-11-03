Local psychologist weighs in on seasonal affective disorder

If winter typically leaves you feeling sad, you may suffer from seasonal affective disorder.

It’s more common around the switch from daylight saving time to standard time.

You may wind up sleeping more, craving extra carbs and getting irritable easier.

Experts say treatment like antidepressants, Vitamin D supplements, proper sleep and exercise can help.

There’s also lightbox therapy. It’s a special machine that can mimic the sun.

People also need to recognize some days will be harder than others.

“Depression hits us where it hurts. I mean, it undermines our motivation and our enjoyment and our reinforcement of things, so even if you’re doing all the right things, you don’t feel it,” said Genesis Psychologist Steve Kopp. “So much of this is that we have to teach people that it’s not going to be a motivation issue. This isn’t a motivation situation. This is a discipline situation. You behaviorally move yourself out of it.”

Kopp adds talking to a medical professional is the best way to know if you or someone you know is experiencing something like this.