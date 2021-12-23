Local public radio station offers special on-air, online holiday programming

WVIK, NPR Quad Cities is wishing the community a happy holiday season by offering special radio programming with a classic twist.

“As we move through the holiday season, classical music hosts Dave Garner, Mindy Heusel and Michael Wahlmann will be sharing music inspired by the holidays,” said the station in a news release.

Here are some of the programming highlights that can be heard over the next week or so:

Friday, Dec. 24

9 a.m. — “A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols”

9 p.m. — “A Nova Christmas”

Saturday, Dec. 25

9 a.m. — “A Nova Christmas”

11 a.m. — “A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico “

“ Noon — “Welcome Christmas”

1 p.m. — “A Chanticleer Christmas”

2 p.m. — “A Soulful Christmas”

3 p.m. — “All is Bright: A Contemplative Music for Christmas”

Monday, Jan. 1

10 a.m. — “New Year’s Day from Vienna 2022 featuring the Vienna Philharmonic“

Find a complete list of holiday programming on WVIK, NPR Quad Cities here.

“We thank you for listening. We thank you for lending your support. We thank you for being a part of our team,” said the station. “We hope you have a great holiday season and take some time to sit back, relax and enjoy some of the holiday programming on WVIK.”

Tune in to WVIK at 90.3 FM in the Quad Cities, 95.9 FM in Dubuque, on the WVIK app and at WVIK.org anywhere around the world.