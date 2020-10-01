Local pumpkin patch and apple orchard adjust to CDC guidelines

Newly released CDC guidelines are shifting the way people celebrate the fall months.

Indoor haunted houses, crowded costume parties and trick-or-treating door to door are listed as some of the high risk activities.

Moderate risk activities include visiting pumpkin patches and apple orchards with proper social distancing and sanitizing.

Vincent Stone Bull, the owner of Stone’s Apple Barn in East Moline says they are taking safety, seriously.

“When they check in, they have to wear a mask. When they get on the hayrack, they have to wear a mask. When they’re in the retail [shop], they have to wear a mask,” he said.

He said they are also requiring everyone to stay 6 feet apart.

“Our motto is, whether you agree with it or not, an ounce of prevention is a pound of a cure. And so, we’re asking the public to respect the ones that it is really important to,” he said.

At the Buffalo Pumpkin Farm in Buffalo, sanitizing and social distancing is allowing them to keep one of their main attractions, the petting zoo, safe for families by limiting the number of visitors in each stall.

Robert Kautz, the farm owner, said he took precautions and modified a few of their annual activities, including their amusement park attraction. In years prior, inflatable bounce houses and laser tag were options for kids.

“We felt that that wasn’t appropriate because it’s impossible to keep it clean every time someone went in,” he said.

Overall, both owners hope they can help people find happiness in a hard time.

“The kids can run, there’s a lot of space here, they don’t have to be in any hurry,” Kautz said.

“The most important thing we ask is follow the rules, and have fun,” Stone Bull said.

The Buffalo Pumpkin Patch is open from 9 am to 6 pm every day until Halloween.

Stone’s Apple Barn hours are 10 am to 5 pm through Thanksgiving.