Local recovered from COVID-19 donates plasma

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center on Monday reported its first plasma donor who recently recovered from COVID-19.

A Quad-City local, Deborah, 60, was infected with the virus and remained hospitalized at a local hospital for a few days in March.

After recovering from the illness, Deborah donated plasma at the Blood Center in Davenport on Monday and will be back next week to donate again.

Medical experts are using plasma donation from patients who have recently recovered from the virus to test a possible treatment for the infection. Convalescent plasma containing antibodies can help fight the infection in others.

Qualified donors must have a positive test for COVID-19 and be fully recovered for at least 14 days.

The Blood Center accepts referrals for Convalescent Plasma donation from physicians or care providers via a referral form on their web site. More information can be found here.