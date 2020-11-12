Local researchers “encouraged” by Covid vaccine progress

A local pharmacist is optimistic about a Coronavirus vaccine, as cases continue to climb in our area.

There are 10 potential vaccines in the final stage of their clinical evaluations.

Four of those are being developed by U.S. companies.

One is Pfizer, who announced this week, their vaccine has proven to be 90-percent effective.

Alongside German partner BioNTech, they are the first drug makers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial.

The Pharmacy Director of Genesis and Executive Dean of Iowa’s Carver College of Medicine tell Local 4, they’re encouraged by the progress.