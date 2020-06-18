Local residents receive racist flyer

Residents in Davenport and Bettendorf are receiving racist flyers promoting “racial distancing.”

One such resident is Camellia Pohl of Davenport. Her daughter found a rolled up magazine on their doorstep on Monday with a racist sticker attached to it.

“Racial Distancing,” the sticker said.

“It really upsets me that they would deliver this in our own neighborhood. I would like to think my neighbors would feel welcome int their own neighborhood. I don’t want anyone to be afraid of them,” Pohl told Local 4 News.

Pohl added that several of her neighbors received the flyer as well.

Another resident from Bettendorf reached out to Local 4 News to share her concerns on receiving the flyer. Elizabeth Cunningham of Bettendorf found the flyer attached to her newspaper.

“This (flyer) is spreading racist beliefs, and it is spreading misinformation about COVID-19/public health,” she said in an email.

“I am a senior nursing student, and I am concerned that the public will be misinformed by this flyer. I want to make sure that people know that this is inaccurate public health information,” she added.

Local 4 News reached out to Davenport Police Department regarding the incidents who said that the department hasn’t received any complaints yet.