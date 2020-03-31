Local restaurant offering a free meal for those in need

Mexican restaurant Los Agaves isn’t seeing as much business as normal these days.

That didn’t stop the local chain from helping during Monday afternoon. All four locations are offering a free taco with a side of rice and beans every day between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m.

“We are going through a difficult time and there are some people who cannot afford a meal for themselves, so we are doing this to help the community and to give the best in us,” said Sara Montes, Los Agaves assistant manager.

The deal lasts until everything returns back to normal.