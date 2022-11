While many people enjoy the fuss of making a full Thanksgiving meal, others would rather skip the work. If you’d prefer to go out for one or more meals on Thanksgiving, here’s list of local restaurants that will be open. Unless otherwise noted, restaurants will be open during their normal hours.

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Domino’s Pizza

Dunkin

Golden Corral (11 a.m.-4 p.m.)

McDonald’s

Papa John’s

Popeyes

Qdoba

Sonic

Starbucks

Subway

Wendy’s