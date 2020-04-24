Local restaurants prepare for another month of “Stay-at-home”

Another month of staying at home for Illinois means another 30 days of restaurants not able to serve customers in-house.

The extension was announced by Illinois governor JB Pritzker, and it will keep the order in place until May 30th.

While select businesses that were previously closed will be able to re-open under certain restrictions, most face another month of economic challenges.

The brothers family restaurant in rapids city says they’ve seen a sharp decline in sales since the start of the pandemic.

“About 70% for us,” Musa Neziroski, owner of The Brothers said. “But thanks to the local people for their support, we still keep 5 or 6 employees on payroll, and keep our doors open, to serve them and support ourselves.”

Neziroski says that he thinks he will be able to take another month of service as it is, but it will be tough.

“Well, we probably can…barely, barely because we’ve been here almost 30 years,” Neziroski said.

Up the road in Port Byron, Jimmie Lee’s Bar and Grille says they can keep going, but they’ve had to make a lot of cuts to make sure they stay in business.

I’m down to three people,” Diane Devoss, owner of Jimmie Lee’s said. “Me, my daughter and my cook, and I’m not worried about closing yet. I have a loan through the bank..i think that’s gonna help us get through this hard time.”

Devoss says that while sales have fallen drastically and another month of this will be tough, she’s touched by the support her restaurant has received.

“I’ve had people order gift certificates that are out of town, over the phone,” Devoss said. “I’ve had people bring me cash, to help me get through this. There’s some people from in town here that come here every other night to get food to go.”