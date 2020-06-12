Local restaurants won’t be at full capacity even with eased restrictions

Capacity limits on businesses in Iowa went away Friday.

Safety restrictions are still in place for businesses allowed to serve as many customers as possible. Restaurants must maintain six feet between each group.

Front Street Pub & Eatery won’t be at full capacity, but the co-owner said the outdoor seating is helpful to space people out.

“People feel more comfortable eating outside right now with the pandemic,” said Tim Baldwin, Front Street Pub & Eatery co-owner. “You know, they see things happening across the river with the governor opening restaurants with only outdoor seating so I think just all and all, the mindset is that it’s better to be outside than to be in a confined area.”

Me & Billy will remain at half capacity, but lifting the capacity limit will change one thing.

“Our private party rooms now we can have up to 50 people so that makes a big difference for us,” said Bill Collins, Me & Billy owner.