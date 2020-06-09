Local salon overcomes adversity and opens up during pandemic

New Style Salon in Davenport opened up last month, but that wasn’t without any scares. Owner Miguel Rosas signed a three year lease right before the Coronavirus Pandemic hit.

“The day that I was supposed to sign the lease, I had a lot of anxiety that day, I’m like getting ready to sign a three year lease on this business.” Said Rosas. “You know this property, you know it’s not cheap to lease monthly in this area around 53rd street.”

Rosas says right after the lease was signed, he found out that he wouldn’t be able to open due to the Pandemic. That resulted in him contacting his leasing agent.

“I said look we’re gonna have to switch some things up in this lease because you know what if I can’t open.” Rosas said. “I’m just kind of sitting around for two or three months paying lease and not making any money on the business. So they were able to work with me on that and we got that situated.”

Rosas spent all of quarantine putting the finishing touches on the salon. He says he had a lot of faith and confidence in his vision and wanted to make sure the salon was ready to open when the state lifted restrictions.

“Me and a couple friends, a family member came in and did some of the flooring, you know hung all the stations and the mirrors up, and then we had other people come in here and obviously do plumbing and things like that.”