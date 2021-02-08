Local Salvation Army opens temporary day warming center as temperatures dip to dangerous lows

As temperatures dip to dangerously cold lows, the Salvation Army is opening its doors to provide a warming center to help people stay safe.

They are offering two sites for a temporary respite from the cold.

The locations on 5th Avenue in Moline, and on Kirkwood Blvd in Davenport are offering a place from 9a.m until 4p.m.

Masks will be provided for anyone who needs them as well as coffee, and snacks.

Organizers say these warming centers are designed for people and families during the way while the temperatures struggle to remain above zero this week.

Major Robert Doliber, Salvation Army Quad Cities Coordinator says, “We have been told that some of the places that had been warming centers before are not available anymore. Certainly it’s a life and death issue if people get stranded out in the cold, so I think hopefully that would make a big difference to them.”

Due to social distancing guidelines the Salvation Army can hold up to 20 people at one time.

The center is always accepting donations.

For more information about donating you can visit their website.