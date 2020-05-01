Local senior uses social media to encourage classmates

Bettendorf, Iowa — With schools shutting down because of the pandemic, many seniors didn’t have the opportunity to participate in many traditional senior activities, like prom and graduation.

However, one Pleasant Valley senior has a message for his fellow classmates.

Evin Ersan is taking to social media to spread words of encouragement during the pandemic.

He uses his platform to encourage people to stay positive, while still social distancing.

Evin says that despite missing out on so many things, it’s for the greater good.

“If you’re feeling lost, if you’re feeling upset, I would say don’t. I think it’s important to think of the bigger picture and to see that when you’re staying home, the sacrifice your making is saving countless lives. You’re helping a bunch of people and you’re also being good Samaritans and citizens of the united states, or if you’re from around the world, wherever you are as well.”

Evin is excited to attend college as soon as the pandemic is over.