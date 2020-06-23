Local shelter reopens for in-person adoptions

Finding a new furry friend has gotten a little bit easier for families and that’s because King’s Harvest Pet Rescue reopened for in person adoptions Monday.

It looks different though because anyone entering the building must wear a mask and have to be there to adopt.

Employees suggest looking at the shelter’s website to see which dogs and cats you might like to take home.

“We feel it’s fairly safe if you follow our rules right now and be sure that you use hand sanitizer and wash your hands and stay your proper distance away from people,” said Elizabeth Corn, King’s Harvest Pet Rescue vet technician.