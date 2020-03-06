Local shelter seeking donations to help treat rescued puppies

Quad City Animal Welfare Center shared a picture of one of the 11 puppies who are in need of medical assistance. Source: @QCAWC on Facebook.

Quad City Animal Welfare Center is asking for donations to medically treat around 22 puppies they received on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the center shared a picture of one puppies who were found to be infected with parasites of different types. The shelter received a large group of puppies along with seven adult dogs.

According to Patti McRae, executive director, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, the puppies are currently in foster homes. The money raised will be used to not only treat their current condition but also for later expenses such as vaccination.

By Friday morning, the organization had received $1005 on Facebook.

Donation on Facebook can be made here. Learn more about the shelter here.