Local shelter serves double the number of people compared to winter last year

Cold weather can be a dangerous time for people experiencing homelessness. One local shelter says they are helping more people than ever right now.

Humility Homes and Services runs shelters and housing facilities for those in need in the Quad Cities. They say winter is usually their busiest time and this year is no different.

Executive director Ashley Velez says around this time last year they were helping about 110 people each night. This year that number has doubled with an average of about 200 people seeking shelter each night.

Because of their use of the emergency shelters, partnering with local hotels for more rooms and also providing permanent housing to some program participants, Velez says they’ve been able to find spots for everyone in need during this time.

She also says the pandemic has been a big factor in this increase of people needing help.

“I know when this started back in March, that was a big thing that everyone was wondering about, what would happen to the most vulnerable population. My answer then was, ‘I didn’t know’. Now, we are seeing the need for it,” Velez said.

Due to the increased demand of their services, the shelter is in need of donations of laundry detergent, winter gear and quarters for residents to wash their clothes. If you want to help, reach out to the shelter here.

The shelter is also providing more permanent housing after receiving a $100,000 grant last week from the Quad City Community Foundation, which will sponsor 10 chronically homeless individuals’ living expenses.