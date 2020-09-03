Local sisters build business and boost QC economy during pandemic

Two sisters from Bettendorf are living out their dream running a tech company together while helping to spur on the local economy.

During the pandemic, TapOnIt has been helping local restaurants and retail shops by offering free advertising through their digital coupons and online marketing.

It’s expanded to 40 communities across 18 states, with their headquarters in the East Village of Davenport.

They’ve raised over 5-million dollars since they started in 2015. Much of that is from investors in the Quad Cities and across Iowa.

TapOnIt is taking applications right now for web developers, along with positions for sales and marketing.

You can find out more on their website here: https://taponitdeals.com/careers/