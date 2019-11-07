Local Special Olympian earns new title

A local Special Olympian is getting ready to be an ambassador for the organization in 2020.

Local 4 brought you Jaimie Drobushevich’s story in June of 2018 when she was going to the Special Olympics USA Games.

Jaimie still has a passion for bowling and will be competing in sectionals this weekend.

Being an ambassador will mean more responsibilities for Jaimie.

“That means she’ll be handing out medals, speaking at the Polar Plunge, which they’re always looking for people to enter the Polar Plunge,” said Dana Beachler, Jaimie’s mom.

Jaimie has plenty of reasons why she loves the sport.

“I like my wins and my friends and traveling,” she said.

She bowls once a week with a women’s league at Highland Park Bowl.

For now, she’s preparing for sectionals, which gives her the possibility to move on to state.