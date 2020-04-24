Local STEAM students 3D print face shield and mask extenders

Students with a local STEAM Lab are doing their part to help out during the pandemic.

The high school robotics group from STEAM on Wheels, under the guidance of instructor Sam McCullum, have been working long hours to 3D print extenders for face shields and masks. The extenders help make the equipment fit better and feel more comfortable.

They delivered their first batch to the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities on Thursday and plan to distribute more on Friday. The plan is to continue producing extenders and giving them to organizations that could use them.

The group has also challenged themselves to develop respirators that might be able to be used in an emergency.

STEAM on Wheels is a part of the Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy in Bettendorf and offers a variety of classes for students of all ages. To get more information, visit the STEAM on Wheels Facebook page, the Beréskin Gallery and Art Academy webpage or Facebook page.