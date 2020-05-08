Local store opens after months of being shut down

After almost eight weeks of being closed, Feather Your Nest Interiors in Muscatine reopened Friday.

“It’s really exciting, we’re super happy that we can be open,” said Alyshea Gow, owner of Feather Your Nest Interiors.

Even though customers can be back in their store, COIVD-19 guidelines will still be in place.

“We have a big enough store that we can keep social distancing, we can keep everybody apart,” Gow said.

The owner is happy to be back in business.

“It’s great to be able to talk to our clients and talk to our customers and just to interact again, be social with everybody without having to be on a computer screen,” she said.

The store has a website that was created because of the pandemic. The owner said they will continue using that as long as they need to.