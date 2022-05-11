Bettendorf High School junior Maxwell Rantilla recently earned a perfect score of 36 on the ACT.

The ACT is a standardized test used for college admissions and the scores are accepted by all major U.S. four-year colleges and universities. It’s an average of four section scores for English, math, reading, and science. The average scores on the ACT national ranks are between 19.9 – 20.6. Less than one-half of one percent of all test takers nationwide earn the highest score of 36.

Rantilla also participates in several extracurricular activities at BHS. He’s a member of the speech/debate club and has qualified for the national tournament three times. He plays in the wind ensemble for band and is the president-elect of the Bettendorf High School National Honor Society.