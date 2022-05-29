When Yuliana Marceleno Lopez decided to become a teacher, she knew the college search would be difficult. “It was especially hard for me to be a first-generation student,” she said, “and I went through the application and search process all alone.”

But Lopez learned that she had community support when she received two scholarships through the Quad Cities Community Foundation in 2021—the Frances S. Wolfe Memorial Scholarship and the Central High School Scholarship for Teacher Education, both renewable for four years. “I will never forget my mom crying while hugging me after I found out. That’s how meaningful this was to us,” said Lopez. “It made me happy that I would be able to afford my tuition without pressuring my parents to help me.”

With her first year as an education major at St. Ambrose University complete, she recently shared her story at the Community Foundation’s scholarship reception, where $475,00 in new one-time and renewable scholarships was awarded to 47 local students.

“Our community truly does have our students’ backs,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives. “We are so grateful for the generosity of the donors who make these scholarships possible.”

Roughly half of the scholarships awarded this year are renewable, meaning students not only get a strong start on their education but also get assistance completing it. Ten students received multiple scholarships. The Community Foundation awards scholarships for high school seniors, as well as those who have already graduated, with opportunities for students no matter their age or where they’re pursuing degrees, from community college and four-year universities to trade and technical schools.

“To see our region thrive, we need to support students pursuing the full range of higher education options,” said Thompson. “These scholarships help us do that, showing students that their community is invested, in all senses of that word, in their success.”

The following students received 2022 scholarships:

Soli Augspurger, Davenport Central High School—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

Kyle Balk, Davenport Central High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

Colton Bartels, Davenport Central High School—Gustav A. & Gerda H.C. Anderson Scholarship

Brandon Bishop, Bettendorf High School—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship; Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship; John R. Kiley Memorial Scholarship

Belinda Brain, Muscatine High School—Eastern Iowa Angus Association Oliver Hansen Memorial Scholarship

Maylee Callahan, Bettendorf High School—Dr. & Mrs. Yang Ho Rhee Scholarship; Morency Family Scholarship

Gabriel Dickens, Palmer College of Chiropractic—Dr. G. O. & Arlene Schmiedel Scholarship

Alexa Garvin, Wilton High School—Loren and Tammy Bockwoldt Family Scholarship

Hannah Gault, Moline High School—Richard J. Collins Scholarship

Emily Gisel, Davenport North High School—Verna Kaucher Scholarship

Maximus Graetz, Oak Creek, WI—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

Grace Gustafson, Rock Island High School—Rock Island High School Class Of 1956 Scholarship

Stephanie Gutierrez, Moline High School—William H. Kleinschmidt Scholarship

Brynn Hetzler, Davenport Central High School—Central High School Scholarship for Teacher Education

Silas Hoffman, Muscatine High School—Mike Condon Memorial Scholarship

Carson Holmes, Mercer County High School—Bryant-Holmes Scholarship for Mercer County High School

Sophia Iniguez, Davenport West High School—Morency Family Scholarship

Morgan Janes, Augustana College—Edwin R. Adland & Ruth H. Adland Scholarship; Morency Family Scholarship

Jacob Kiefer, Canton, GA—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

Nolan Kiefer, Charleston, SC—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

Madeline Kroeger—Dr. Anita L. Pinc Memorial Scholarship

Joshua Lyphout, Toledo, OH—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship

Marcos Martinez Rodriguez, Rivermont Collegiate—Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

Taylor Mayhue, North Scott High School—Dearrel Bates Memorial Scholarship

Karin McDonald, Davenport Central High School—Mariah Becker Memorial Scholarship

Martell McGinnis, Jr., Davenport West High School—Clem Werner Walcott Scholarship; Morency Family Scholarship

Marisa Miller, United Township High School—Gene S. Duke Scholarship

Trevor Milne, Davenport North High School—Helen Duranleau-Brennan Theater Scholarship; Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

Isabella Motley, Assumption High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

Margaret Nedved, Orion High School—Great River Bend Cyclone Award Scholarship

Samantha Nguyen, Moline High School—Paul & Barbara Yamber Memorial STEM Scholarship

Zachary Paustian, Davenport West High School—Verna Kaucher Scholarship

Nhu Phan, Davenport West High School—James W. Victor Scholarship; Jane & Clem Werner Scholarship

Kylen Phillips, Davenport Central High School—Donna Jean Arzberger Memorial Scholarship; Louis F. Bulechek Memorial Scholarship

Kammi Poon, United Township High School—Ligino Family Scholarship; Quad Cities Scholarship for Immigrants and Refugees

Carson Raya, Geneseo High School—Quad Cities Mexican American Organization Scholarship

Samantha Sancen, United Township High School—Morency Family Scholarship

Addie Scanlan, Fort Madison High School—Lt. Col. William T. Cooper Scholarship – Citizenship

Rachel Schneider, Assumption High School—Paul and Beverly Eckert Scholarship

Karol Sheese, Moline High School—P.E.O. Chapter Blanch Wood Music Award Scholarship

Alec Shipley, Davenport West High School—Bill & Hilda Macomber and Alta Kahl Scholarship

Kacie Simmonds, Davenport North High School—Don E. & Charlotte Williams Scholarship; Kelly Marie McQuate Memorial Scholarship

Corbin Simatovich, Davenport Central High School—Sophia N. Hapke Scholarship

Anna Sobczak, Holy Trinity Catholic High School—Lt. Col. William T. Cooper Scholarship – Medical

Landon Sturch, Waterloo West High School—Corky Kress Golf Scholarship

Lila Teitle, Pleasant Valley High School—Jayne Lee Andreesen Memorial Scholarship

Najah Vesey, Rock Island High School—Herman & Sarah Segal Scholarship; Morency Family Scholarship

The Quad Cities Community Foundation is home to hundreds of endowment funds, started by individuals and organizations, that build a financial foundation for nonprofits and support the Quad Cities region both today and into the future. To learn more about giving to or creating a scholarship or other support for the Quad Cities community, click here.