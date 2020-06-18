Local students earn Midwest Technical Institute scholarships

18 local students were announced as winners of the 2019-2020 Midwest Technical Institute and Delta Technical College High School Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors.
167 scholarships were awarded for various amounts between six MTI and DTC campus locations (including the MTI campus in Moline). In total, $787,000 in scholarship funds were given to the graduates.
The 18 local students who were awarded scholarships are listed below:
- Aaliyah Austin, Rock Island High School
- Austin Canas, Bettendorf High School
- Blake Linz, Davenport West High School
- Bradyn Abell, Prophetstown High School
- Cade Adams, Rock Falls High School
- Chavesz Heck, Mid City High School
- Dylan Olson, Galesburg High School
- Francisco Jimenez, Jr., Muscatine High School
- Gage Sleep, South Hardin High School
- Jatavious Clark, Davenport North High School
- Joshua Cuff, Mercer County High School
- Kelly Engels, Moline Senior High School
- Kyle McHenry, Clinton High School
- Lexia Manske, United Township High School
- Makenna Hull, Orion High School
- Paige Raaen, Moline High School
- Patrick Wessels, Aledo High School
- YaPrecce Phillips, Bettendorf High School
Paige Raaen was the Full Ride Scholarship Winner. Local 4 was there when she was surprised with the award.
