Local students earn Midwest Technical Institute scholarships

18 local students were announced as winners of the 2019-2020 Midwest Technical Institute and Delta Technical College High School Scholarship Program for graduating high school seniors.

167 scholarships were awarded for various amounts between six MTI and DTC campus locations (including the MTI campus in Moline). In total, $787,000 in scholarship funds were given to the graduates.

The 18 local students who were awarded scholarships are listed below:

Aaliyah Austin, Rock Island High School

Austin Canas, Bettendorf High School

Blake Linz, Davenport West High School

Bradyn Abell, Prophetstown High School

Cade Adams, Rock Falls High School

Chavesz Heck, Mid City High School

Dylan Olson, Galesburg High School

Francisco Jimenez, Jr., Muscatine High School

Gage Sleep, South Hardin High School

Jatavious Clark, Davenport North High School

Joshua Cuff, Mercer County High School

Kelly Engels, Moline Senior High School

Kyle McHenry, Clinton High School

Lexia Manske, United Township High School

Makenna Hull, Orion High School

Paige Raaen, Moline High School

Patrick Wessels, Aledo High School

YaPrecce Phillips, Bettendorf High School

Paige Raaen was the Full Ride Scholarship Winner. Local 4 was there when she was surprised with the award.

To see the reaction of all winners, you can watch here.