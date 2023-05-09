Four local students are getting financial help with their education, thanks to the Illinois Pork Producers Association.

The Association offers several scholarships every year to students who are pursuing a higher education degree at a two or four-year institution and have an interest in the pork industry. Recipients are chosen based on activities, IPPA involvement and an essay that outlines ways to recruit new hires to the pork industry, centering on high school and college students or people who are already in the workforce. This year there were nine awards at three levels, gold, silver and bronze, totaling $13,500. Funding for these scholarships is made possible through the Wilbert & Carol Keppy Foundation.

“We had a record number of applicants this year for our IPPA scholarship and continue to be impressed by the ambition and effort from these young men and women,” says Chad Leman, IPPA President. “It is vital that we continue to reach out and recruit the best and the brightest people to get involved in pork production.”

Gold level recipients, who receive a $2,000 award include: Haley Bode of Waterloo, Carter Daniel Hoge of Macomb, and Jared Dawkins of Beach Park.

Silver level recipients, who receive a $1,500 award include: Madisen Winter of Kewanee; Halie Kohl of Herscher, and Gage Miller of Cambridge.

Bronze level recipients, who receive a $1,000 award include: Hailey VanOpdorp of Geneseo, Emma Frank of Atkinson, and Carlie Mettler of Highland.

“These nine scholarship recipients excel in advocating for agriculture, especially the pork industry,” says Lana Shovlin, Director of Communications for IPPA. “We look forward to meeting new faces each year, supporting their education, and getting them involved in our organization for years to come.”

