Local swimming pool preparing to reopen with new guidelines

Whitewater Junction has been preparing to reopen by having a staff training session Thursday.

The plan is to reopen Friday, but they are waiting on guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health before they can do so. Staff say they will update their Facebook page here once they can officially reopen.

Guests will not be required to wear masks while swimming, but they will when they are in the restrooms.

There are social distancing spots throughout the pool area to help keep people six feet apart.

“On a normal day we would be at our capacity, which is 887 people,” said John Gripp, Rock Island director of Parks and Recreation.

Because of COVID-19, they are limiting capacity to 150 people every two and a half hours. Then staff will spend 30 minutes cleaning in between the next group.

You must schedule an appointment before going to the pool. You can call Whitewater Junction at 309-732-7950 to do so.