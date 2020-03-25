Local t-shirt company helps out other businesses

One local business is offering help to bars and restaurants who are hurting for revenue.

QC Custom Tees in Silvis is giving free t-shirts to bars and restaurants to sell. It’s a way for businesses to make a little extra money during this trying time.

Michael Slyter, owner of QC Custom Tees wanted to find a way to help out other businesses, even if he isn’t making a profit from it.

“We were all getting together talking about the jobs we had upcoming and we started talking about how we need to help the community with some sort of a project. So we came up with the idea since the bars and restaurants weren’t able to be open to the public and how much money they’re missing out on.”

QC Custom Tees will print the logo of the business. The bars and restaurants have even gotten creative to get customers to buy a shirt.

“A lot of the current businesses that we have been dealing with have been sharing that with some sort of promo. So you know if you buy a t-shirt you get a free nachos. If you buy a hoodie, you get a free pizza.”

Slyter says it’s a win win scenario. Right now he is supplying shirts to over 40 businesses and keeping his workers busy.

“We were up over 250 shirts total for all the businesses we have worked with so doing the math that’s over $1,000 dollars that we were able to give back to these different restaurants. Some more than others, but for the most part the more they share it and the more they take part the more their customers are going to realize hey this is another avenue for us to be able to give back to a restaurant that we know is struggling.”

If you are interested in a t-shirt, you can visit QC Customs Tees website.