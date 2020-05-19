Local tattoo shop buzzes with excitement to reopen: The Silver Key Tattoo puts precautions in place

Tattoo parlors are among the businesses allowed to reopen in Iowa.

The Silver Key Tattoo in Davenport spent the last few days getting ready to open again.

It’s been nearly two months since tattoo artist Richard Young heard the sound of his tattoo needle.

“Being away from each other for two months was difficult, and being back together, it’s kinda nice to be able to reconvene,” says Young.

He says the shop is picking up where they left off.

“It’s a little weird. Things are different, obviously, but we tend to take a lot of precautions with our work normally. So a few extra precautions isn’t really making it that more different,” says Young.

To operate safely, they did have to enact a few new policies, starting with clients calling or texting staff when they arrive at the shop.

Molly Keim, The Silver Key Manager says, “We’ll come out, take their temperature, ask them do they need a mask, provide one if they do. From there, we will actually clean the items they bring in. We ask them to only bring in essential items like phones, wallets.”

From there, all clients will have to wash their hands for at least 30 seconds.

Client Shyla says it feels good to return to some sense of normalcy.

“It’s pretty exciting. It feels good. Especially to come back to get another tattoo. It just feels great, especially not interacting with people for a long time or going anywhere, so it’s just real exciting,” she says.

“We love that we can see our clients again. We really, really miss them — and we miss work a lot, so it’s been great being back,” says Keim.

Keim says the shop has been busy rescheduling clients and catching up on missed appointments.