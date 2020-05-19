Local teens play sand volleyball for the first time in months

TBK Bank Sports Complex opened back up over the weekend. Currently the are operating at 50% capacity. Many people came out to play basketball, soccer, sand volleyball and work out. In order to play sports, groups must be smaller than 10 people. Local Four caught up with a group of six teens who played sand volleyball for the first time in a couple months.

“It feels really good because I’ve been in my house for the past month, two months cause I’m one of the high risk people, I have asthma. So it was a little scary. As we’re moving forward and everything is going back to normal, I feel like being outside we can do a lot of things that I used to do like play sand volleyball and all those other things.”

Trey Miller and his five friends came out and played volleyball for hours. He says it’s been rough not being able to be active.

“I’m still in high school so we do the e-learning things and just being trapped.” Said Miller. “I don’t have any siblings so it’s just kind of having to push through the mental things, push through all the physical things like just not being able to go outside has been tough, but I’ve been trying to manage.”

Miller says he and his friends played volleyball all the time last summer. They didn’t know how long it would be until they could start serving up the ball again.

“I heard that Bett Plex opened up on Saturday so I’m like hey I’ll get all my boys and we’ll go out and play some sand volleyball. Everybody likes it.” Miller said. “It’s a good time and yeah it’s just an exciting time to get back outside.”