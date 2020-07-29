Local theater providing acting workshops for students

Local theater kids aren’t completely missing out on acting opportunities during the pandemic. That’s because 30 students are attending acting workshops at Circa 21 all week.

Groups are limited to 15 students and they must wear masks.

With a pause on performances, this is a way for actors to still do what they love.

“As artists, we want to create, that’s what feeds our spirits, but in the same way, just trying to look on the positive side of it, it’s been a great opportunity to think of new things to do,” said Ashley Becher, an instructor for the workshops.

It also gives middle and high school students the opportunity to do something they may have been missing this summer.

“Getting to see them you know coming out quarantine back in to more social situations and more time where they can come out of their shell a little bit has been really important for them I think and for us too,” said Bobby Becher, another instructor.