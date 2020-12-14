Local theater remains closed, hopeful to reopen soon, safely

Throughout the pandemic, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s COVID-19 restrictions have hit theaters hard and currently they’re closed.

For Circa ’21 in Rock Island, they’ve only been open for about three months this year.

All their holiday shows have been rescheduled until next holiday season.

Brett Hitchcock, Circa ’21 director of audience development, hopes theaters are around after the pandemic because he believes they are an escape for people.

“Arts are really the backbone of every local economy and we certainly feel that’s the case here,” Hitchcock said. “We certainly feel that people need a 2-hour escape and they’re ready for that escape when it’s safe to go back out. I mean we hear from people all the time that they can’t wait until we get back open again.”

Around this time they would typically have 70 to 80 staff members working, but currently they only have three.

While the shows are scheduled for next year, there’s almost no revenue coming in right now — and that’s putting a strain on the owners as well as the actors who continue to remain on unemployment.

“It’s very difficult you know to hear stories and know that what traditionally has been a very good time of year for our entire staff because there’s lots of hours and lots of shifts you know because we’re so busy you know we’re closed and everyone’s on unemployment and that’s a difficult pill to swallow for our staff,” he said.

They are selling gift cards and season passes. More information can be found on their website.