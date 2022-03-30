A Davenport towing company has been selected to transport an antique crane cross country for “American Pickers.”

History Network’s American reality television series — originally based out of LeClaire — requested the help of family-owned towing business JBA Towing & Roadside Service to haul a 30,000-pound antique crane from Davenport to Legends Motorcycle Museum in Springville, Utah.

Robbie Wolfe, brother of “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe, made the deal with JBA Towing after acquiring the 1971 American self-propelled crane from Davenport brothers Brent and Bryan Pollmiller — one of which is an employee at Jack’s Brake & Alignment, the towing company’s repair shop.

The Pollmiller brothers have always enjoyed collecting old work equipment and have an entire collection of antique cranes, vehicles and trailers in their lot on Schmidt Road, a news release says.

According to Brent, this passion made it difficult for him and Bryan to part with the crane.

“When ‘American Pickers’ approached us about buying our crane, it was hard to want to sell because we’ve collected these for years. You could say that they’re kind of like our prize possessions,” he said. “It’s such a thrill hunting and finding these antiques that it makes them hard to part with, but knowing that this crane will be out of the elements and in good hands with the pickers at Legends Motor Co. Museum for many to enjoy makes this deal very rewarding.”

The JBA tow truck is set to head out on its 19-hour journey to Springville early Thursday morning.

“When we got the request for the heavy-duty tow, we were more than excited to assist. Our drivers have some of the best experience in the towing industry and are certified across all DOT license requirements,” said Terry Weipert, owner of JBA Towing & Roadside Service. “Our drivers always get excited when we dispatch them heavy-duty tows and, of course, this one’s even more exciting because it’s for the ‘American Pickers.'”