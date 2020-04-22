Local Union 25 and Mechanical Contractors Association donating $20,000 to area hospitals

The Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local Union 25 and the Mechanical Contractors Association of Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois (MCA) are donating a total of $20,000 through their Labor-Management Cooperative Committee (LMCC) to area hospitals to help combat COVID-19.

“We wanted a way to support the frontline workers — the doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who work every day to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said Matt Lienen, Local Union 25 Business Manager. “These hospitals may use the money in any way they see fit to battle COVID-19, including the purchase of specialized lab equipment, personal protective equipment for staff members, even gift cards to local restaurants for staff working extended hours.”

“The decision to donate funds was an easy one. We wanted to give back to the community we all live in, and particularly to the hospitals and their staff who are facing new and difficult challenges each day during this pandemic,” said Rick Lundvall, MCA Executive Director. “This is a great way to show our support of them and thank them for always being there for us.”

Trinity Health Foundation was the first to receive a donation of $5,000 on Wednesday.

“We can’t thank Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 25 and the MCA of Eastern Iowa/Western Illinois enough for their longstanding support of UnityPoint Health-Trinity, and also for their generous response to our Healthcare Crisis Fund Appeal,” said Pat Shouse, Trinity Health Foundation President. “The LMCC is a true community partner. Their generous donation will help ensure our frontline healthcare staff has the vital support necessary to remain at the forefront of COVID-19, for the health of our patients and the safety of our community.”

Genesis Health Systems in the Quad Cities will also receive a $5,000 donation.

Other hospitals, including Hammond Henry Hospital in Geneseo, MercyOne Hosptial in Clinton, Katherine Shaw Bethea Hosptial in Dixon, CGH Medical Center in Sterling, Cottage Hospital and OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg, Morrison Community Hospital in Morrison, and Blessing Hospital, Quincy VA Clinic, and Quincy Medical Group in Quincy will each receive $1,000.

The donations will be distributed over the next few weeks.