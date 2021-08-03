Local universities working to help get more students vaccinated

Rising cases of COVID-19 locally has health officials saying Scott County reached a high level of transmission of the virus.

Health officials are seeing a lot more young adults test positive.

St. Ambrose and Augustana are just weeks away from the start of school. Both universities are encouraging students to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

St. Ambrose students who submit their vaccination documentation (as well as students who meet standards for vaccine exemptions due to health or religious reasons by registering at the appropriate link at sau.edu/covid19) will be entered into a raffle drawing to win a tuition-free fall 2021 semester.

Both schools say they are also working to help people who aren’t vaccinated get vaccinated.

Iowa residents can find a spot to get vaccinated here.

Illinois residents can find a spot to get vaccinated here.