Local veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in style

Bernie Bettini is a World War II veteran and she just celebrated her 100th birthday. Her daughter, Anne Brockel said that the family had a big celebration planned, but that changed once the Coronavirus Pandemic hit.

“We had to cancel it because of the COVID-19, because of the virus and then we thought we would do a small family car parade, caravan.” Said Brockel. “And then when the veterans groups heard about it, they all wanted to join and pay tribute to our mother.”

Eric Swanson, the Senior Guard Rider for the Patriot Guard Riders said that they got involved immediately once they found out about the parade because they wanted to honor her.

“This is the way it should be for everything that deals with veteran.” Said Swanson. “You’re talking less than two tenths of a percent of the population ever served. They need some recognition.”

Bettini was in the Coast Guard during World War II and spend a lot of time loading ships.

“The ships were coming home from the war and we made sure they all had a life preserver.” Said Bettini. “Every every army and navy man that was coming home from the war we just made sure they had a life preserver.”

Her family loves her very much and they wanted to find a special way to celebrate the century mark.

“She’s always been very humble about her service.” Brockel said. “But we wanted to celebrate the fact that our World War Two veterans sacrificed so much for our country and we appreciate them so much because of the freedom that we now enjoy.”

Right now Bettini is already thinking about next year.

“To 101.”