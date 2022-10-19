The Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Veterans Resource Center, along with area colleges and universities, are hosting the 2022-23 Commanders Bowling Cup on Wednesday, October 26 from 5-7 p.m. at Big River Bowling, 2902 E. Kimberly Road, Suite A in Davenport.

The Commander’s Cup is a quarterly competition between veteran students at WIU, Black Hawk College, Augustana College, St. Ambrose University and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges. Participants compete in bowling, ax throwing, archery, trivia and other activities. The winning college/university will receive the traveling trophy. Competition is open to any student veteran from the sponsoring schools.

For more information or to register, email Curtis Williams at cm-williams11@wiu.edu.