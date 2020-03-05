Local veteran to be honored Friday

“He had an undying devotion to his fellow man,” said Paul Holmquist of his father Richard.

And the elder Holmquist showed that in many ways.

He served in two wars, World War II and the Korean War.



“When he landed in Korea, he was captured,” said Holmquist.

He spent three years as a Prisoner of War.

Even then, he had others on his mind.



“As time went on he decided he should write down names and identification numbers of soldiers both British and American,” said Holmquist.

So if he got out, he could tell the families of those who didn’t, what happened to them.

He did get out.

So he made it his mission to find as many families as he could.



“How long he was sick, if there was any hope of liberation in those days. I would like to know what camps he was in, and if you have any idea of where he was buried,” read one of the many letter Richard Holmes received from families of missing soldiers.

And he would answer.

It was his way of serving after his time in the Armed Forces ended.

He’s passed on, but his son Paul wants to make sure his mission gets finished.



“There’s still people out there who hear about Uncle Bill or Aunt Milly, that served, died, but don’t know anything about them and maybe this type of information can fill in those blanks,” said Holmquist.

Richard is set to be honored this week.

And just like most of his dad’s life, Paul wants it to be about serving others.



“Its not just for my father and him getting his medals, and the POW medal, its to let all the soldiers and all the people that served for our country to know that they’ve got a place. That they’re loved,” said Holmquist.