A Rock Island Navy Veteran has been frequenting garage sales since he was a kid. What used to be a necessity has turned into a passion. He buys any military artifacts he finds and looks up the history on it. He the donates it to the Rock Island County Historical Society to be put on display.

His latest find, a letter written by a local sailor on the USS Arizona, which was sunk on during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. Local Four spoke to him about why these items are so important to him.