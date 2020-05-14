Local veterans group collecting hygiene items for National Guard

The Veterans Car Club of the Quad Cities will be collecting personal hygiene items on May 16th for the 133rd Infantry.

The group originally planned a cruise-in car show for the event, but that changed due to the pandemic. There will now be four separate drop-off locations in Davenport and Bettendorf instead.

You could drop off your donations at The Family Credit Union on 53rd Street in Davenport, The Family Credit Union on Devil’s Glen in Bettendorf, the Probstei Inn Bar & Grill on West Kimberly in Davenport and at the Main Event on State Street in Bettendorf from 3 to 7 PM on May 16th.

The 133rd Infantry is scheduled to deploy at the end of the month.