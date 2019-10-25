Local Korean War veteran lifts spirits with karaoke and barbecue at Hope Creek Care Center

The halls are alive with the sound of music and smell of barbecue at an East Moline nursing home, all thanks to the energy and generosity of a local veteran who recently moved in to the facility.

After his time serving in the Korean War, Earl Burkland became a fixture in the community through his union work with Rock Island County.

As staff of Hope Creek have noticed, his heart to serve the people around him remains strong.

“He’s very much about giving back. And making sure the staff, and the residents, and the families and the visitors and everybody knows that they’re appreciated,” said Director of Activities & Volunteer Services Kenneth Shuman.

That includes hosting a barbecue and karaoke day to remember the tragedy of 9/11, the second event he and his family have hosted over the past few months he’s lived at Hope Creek Care Center.

“I like to have fun. I like to see people have fun. So why not do something like this. I really enjoy it. I enjoy seeing them happy,” said Burkland.

Local 4’s Eric Zizich reports how Earl Burkland is lifting spirits in tonight’s Veterans Voices.