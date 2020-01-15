Local voters weigh in on the last democratic debate before caucus night

Jeno Berta moved to the U.S. in 1957 from Hungary and he’s voted in almost every national and local election since.”My vote counts, just like yours or anybodies else, all you have to do just very simple, show up, yeah, and you know it’s only in America and I’m glad I’m here,” Berta said.

He hosted a democratic debate watch party at his bar, Jeno’s Little Hungary, in Davenport.

“And it’s wonderful that they give you an opportunity to watch it and make up your mind,” he said.

While his mind is made up, lots of people watching the debate may still be unsure which candidate they’re voting for in the caucuses.

“There are a lot of caucus attendees who have not made up their minds yet, so this is a great opportunity for them to hear directly from those candidates,” said Toby

Especially with less than three weeks to go before caucus night.

“After tomorrow, you’re going to see people starting to say okay it’s time for me to start committing to a particular candidate,” said.

Even if after watching the democratic debate some voters’ minds aren’t made up, they still have time to find the right candidate for them.

BUT EVEN IF AFTER WATCHING THE DEMOCRATIC DEBATE SOME VOTERS’ MINDS AREN’T MADE UP, THEY STILL HAVE TIME TO FIND THE RIGHT CANDIDATE FOR THEM.

“One of the great things about living in Iowa is we get to see these candidates face to face. We get to talk to them. Meet them, they come to your homes, your schools, they come right to our communities. We have an opportunity I think to really help the rest of the country decide that this widowing out process is something that Iowans take a great sense of pride in.”