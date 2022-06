A Davenport woman has won a $50,000 prize from the Iowa Lottery.

Christine Sanders won the second top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Explore Iowa” scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Express Lane Gas & Food Mart, 1909 N. Harrison Street in Davenport and claimed her prize at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office. Explore Iowa is a $5 scratch game. It features 10 top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of winning of 1 in 3.87.