Local youth group drops off groceries for families in need

Providing meals and books for families in need – that’s what people at Youth Hope in Moline spent the afternoon doing.

There are 103 regular family attendees at the outreach center. Those families and kids are not able to come to their location because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The staff members are still finding ways to give back to the community, just in a different way.

Normally, people could come in and get groceries, but now, staff members have already pre-packaged them and they will hand them to people outside of the building.

The also went to people’s homes Friday to drop off groceries, something staff members hope they can continue to do throughout the coronavirus outbreak.

“Honestly I just feel like we’re taking it day by day because we never know what’s going to happen because the government has changed things each and every day so as long as we can, we will continue to do that,” said Stacy Fox, Youth Hope Children’s Director. “We want to make sure that we’re taking care of all of our families.”

In addition to dropping off meals, Youth Hope plans to do virtual outreach programs for the students. Staff members are also calling students to check in with them since they won’t be able to see them in person