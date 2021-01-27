Lock it Down Quad Cities: Bettendorf Police Department

The Bettendorf police department saw over 40 cars stolen this past calendar year. The Quad Cities as a whole had around 750 stolen this year. Bettendorf police note that a lot of the cars stolen around the Quad Cities are being used for other crimes. Bettendorf police have seen stolen cars used for drive-by shootings, thefts, and used to steal other cars. The police chief, Keith Kimball made it abundantly clear that if your car is stolen, it’ll likely be used to commit another crime and not used to joy ride around town.