Lock it Down Quad Cities: Blue Grass and Colona

In 2020, Blue Grass, Iowa, and Colona, Illinois had a combined 13 cars stolen in 2020. Not a jarring number, but you have to weigh in the fact that Blue Grass and Colona are considerably smaller than the surrounding cities. The two cities combined have under 7,000 people living there. It’s a real issue as both Blue Grass and Colona say their people think that since they live in a small community that it won’t happen to them, but it will. Blue Grass chief of police, Garrett Jahns says, he relies on the tight-knit community to step up when something is out of place and that just because you live in a smaller community doesn’t mean it’s any less likely to happen.