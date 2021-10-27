Locks and Dam 14 walkway remains closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, has extended the closure of the public walkway downstream of Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley.

Because of ongoing construction, it will remain closed through late February 2022. The extension is the result of material shortages that have delayed construction, a news release says.

An alternate route to Smith’s Island and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area remains available for pedestrian use. Signs are posted to show visitors the safe-access route. Public parking in the gravel lot also is available but limited because of construction activity.

For more information, contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729.