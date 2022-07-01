The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, announces the riverfront walkway at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley, has reopened for public use. The space, which has been closed since December 2020 for reconstruction, now features a fully accessible concrete walkway with covered seating and a picnic area, a news release says.

The newly expanded walkway provides visitors easy access across the auxiliary lock chamber to Smith’s Island where they can hike the Smith’s Island National Recreation Trail, try their luck at several popular fishing spots or take in the wildlife and riverboat scenery.

A pavilion over the picnic area is scheduled for construction later this summer. This additional construction will include the installation of signage stations which will provide additional information about the recreation area. Short-term temporary closures of portions of the walkway will be needed to complete this work and finish final elements of the river wall. During these times, the area will remain open to the public and barricades and flagging will be used to protect visitors from hazards.

For more information on Locks and Dam 14 and the Smith’s Island Recreation Area, visit: Locks and 14 & Smith’s Island or call 309-794-5338.