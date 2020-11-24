Locks and Dam 14 walkway to close Dec. 14

Starting Dec. 1, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rock Island District will close the walkway along the riverfront at Locks and Dam 14 in Pleasant Valley for construction until Nov. 26, 2021.

The extended closure is necessary for demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new, concrete walkway, a news release says.

During the closure, an alternate route to Smith’s Island and the Locks and Dam 14 viewing area will be available for pedestrian use. Signs will be posted informing visitors of the safe access route to Smith’s Island.

Public parking will be limited during this time. A portion of the gravel parking lot will be roped off and designated for public use.

For more information, contact the Rock Island District at 309-794-5729