Locks and Dam 15 Visitor Center reopening May 23

The Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks and Dam 15 on the Rock Island Arsenal is scheduled to reopen to the public on Sunday, May 23.

The visitor center, located at Building 328 on Rodman Avenue, will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through the Labor Day weekdend.

Highlights of the visitor center include an observation deck, museum, interactive displays, theater, gift shop, small aquarium, and one of the best views of locking through on the Upper Mississippi River.

All visitors to Rock Island Arsenal must acquire a visitors pass from the Visitor Control Center near the Moline entrance. More information about visiting the island can be found at this website or by calling 309-782-1337.

For more information about the Mississippi River Visitor Center, visit this website.